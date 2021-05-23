Cqs Us LLC Sells 455 Shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK)

Cqs Us LLC cut its holdings in shares of Stryker Co. (NYSE:SYK) by 1.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 43,245 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 455 shares during the period. Cqs Us LLC’s holdings in Stryker were worth $10,534,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. IndexIQ Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Stryker during the first quarter worth $2,952,000. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. lifted its stake in Stryker by 8.3% during the first quarter. Midwest Wealth Management Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,188,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd lifted its stake in Stryker by 9.7% during the first quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui DS Asset Management Company Ltd now owns 50,436 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $12,285,000 after purchasing an additional 4,467 shares during the last quarter. Boston Family Office LLC lifted its stake in Stryker by 0.4% during the first quarter. Boston Family Office LLC now owns 62,173 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $15,151,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt lifted its stake in Stryker by 13.1% during the first quarter. Livforsakringsbolaget Skandia Omsesidigt now owns 6,897 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $1,680,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.82% of the company’s stock.

SYK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Stryker from $278.00 to $273.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 2nd. Truist Securities increased their price target on Stryker from $245.00 to $255.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Stryker from $240.00 to $273.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Stryker from $264.00 to $303.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 28th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $266.75.

Shares of SYK stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $255.65. 1,150,094 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,087,771. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $255.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $241.57. The company has a current ratio of 2.27, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. Stryker Co. has a 52-week low of $171.75 and a 52-week high of $268.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 69.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 0.96.

Stryker (NYSE:SYK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The medical technology company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.99 by ($0.06). Stryker had a return on equity of 21.90% and a net margin of 9.57%. The company had revenue of $3.95 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.94 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.84 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Stryker Co. will post 9.17 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 30th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 30th will be paid a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 29th. This represents a $2.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.99%. Stryker’s dividend payout ratio is 33.92%.

In other news, CFO Glenn S. Boehnlein sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.01, for a total transaction of $492,020.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 12,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,031,089.21. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP M Kathryn Fink sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $1,000,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 113,795 shares of company stock valued at $29,064,903 over the last quarter. 6.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About Stryker

Stryker Corp. engages in the provision of medical technology products and services. It operates through the following segments: Orthopaedics, MedSurg and Neurotechnology and Spine. The Orthopaedics segment provides reconstructive and trauma implant systems. The MedSurg segment deals with surgical equipment and navigation systems, endoscopy, patient handling and reprocessed medical devices.

