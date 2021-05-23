Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) Shares Gap Down to $139.75

Credicorp Ltd. (NYSE:BAP) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $139.75, but opened at $134.01. Credicorp shares last traded at $133.52, with a volume of 3,500 shares trading hands.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BAP shares. HSBC reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $137.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $150.00 price target on shares of Credicorp in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Credicorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Itau BBA Securities reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and issued a $195.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a report on Monday, April 19th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “underweight” rating and issued a $130.00 target price on shares of Credicorp in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $155.56.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $133.60 and a 200-day moving average price of $148.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company has a market cap of $10.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 50.95 and a beta of 0.92.

Credicorp (NYSE:BAP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 10th. The bank reported $2.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.36 by ($0.10). The firm had revenue of $906.95 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $993.13 million. Credicorp had a net margin of 4.73% and a return on equity of 3.05%. As a group, research analysts expect that Credicorp Ltd. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Credicorp in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Credicorp by 294.4% in the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 213 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the period. Graves Light Private Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Credicorp during the fourth quarter worth approximately $31,000. JJJ Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Credicorp by 119.8% during the 4th quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 288 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 157 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace North America L.P. acquired a new position in Credicorp in the 1st quarter valued at $72,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.93% of the company’s stock.

Credicorp Ltd., a financial services holding company, provides various financial, insurance, and health services and products primarily in Peru and internationally. The company's Universal Banking segment offers deposits and current accounts, and various credits and financial instruments to individuals and legal entities.

