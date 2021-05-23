Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) and Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) Head-To-Head Survey

Commonwealth Bank of Australia (OTCMKTS:CMWAY) and Crédit Agricole (OTCMKTS:CRARY) are both large-cap finance companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays an annual dividend of $2.24 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.9%. Crédit Agricole pays an annual dividend of $0.35 per share and has a dividend yield of 4.7%. Commonwealth Bank of Australia pays out 83.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Crédit Agricole pays out 50.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Crédit Agricole is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and lower payout ratio.

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Crédit Agricole’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Commonwealth Bank of Australia $23.09 billion 5.84 $6.47 billion $2.68 28.41 Crédit Agricole $23.42 billion 1.87 $3.08 billion $0.69 10.86

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Crédit Agricole. Crédit Agricole is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Commonwealth Bank of Australia, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Crédit Agricole’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Commonwealth Bank of Australia N/A N/A N/A Crédit Agricole 13.79% 5.54% 0.21%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

0.3% of Crédit Agricole shares are owned by institutional investors. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Risk and Volatility

Commonwealth Bank of Australia has a beta of 0.89, suggesting that its share price is 11% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Crédit Agricole has a beta of 1.89, suggesting that its share price is 89% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations for Commonwealth Bank of Australia and Crédit Agricole, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Commonwealth Bank of Australia 0 2 1 0 2.33 Crédit Agricole 1 3 3 0 2.29

Summary

Crédit Agricole beats Commonwealth Bank of Australia on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Commonwealth Bank of Australia

Commonwealth Bank of Australia provides integrated financial services in Australia, New Zealand, Europe, Asia, North America, and internationally. It offers retail, premium, business, and institutional banking; and funds management, insurance, and share-broking products and services. The company operates through Retail Banking Services, Business Banking, Institutional Banking and Markets, New Zealand, and International Financial Services segments. It offers transaction and savings accounts, term deposits, personal and business loans, credit cards, insurance products, international payment, and private banking services, as well as home, car, and personal loans. The company also provides advisory services for high net worth individuals; equities trading and margin lending services; debt capital, transaction banking, working capital, and risk management services; and merchant, international and foreign exchange, and risk management services. It operates through 940 branches and 2,700 ATMs. The company was founded in 1911 and is based in Sydney, Australia.

About Crédit Agricole

CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. provides retail, corporate, insurance, and investment banking products and services worldwide. It operates through five segments: Asset Gathering; French Retail Banking – LCL; International Retail Banking; Specialised Financial Services; and Large Customers. The company offers banking products and services, including savings and current accounts and deposits, finance, payments, and flow management services; consumer finance products; and banking and specialized financial services. It also provides wealth management services that allow individual customers to manage, protect, and transfer their assets, as well as other asset management services; and savings/retirement, death and disability/creditor/group, and property and casualty insurance products. In addition, the company offers financing solutions for property and equipment investment and renewal requirements; trade receivable financing and management solutions for corporates; and financing services for renewable energy and public infrastructure projects, as well as leasing services. Further, it provides investment banking, structured finance, international trade finance, commercial banking, capital market, and syndication services; and asset servicing solutions for investment products, as well as various asset classes, such as execution, clearing, forex, security lending and borrowing, custody, depositary bank, fund administration, middle-office solutions, and fund distribution support and services to issuers. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. serves retail and corporate customers, banks and financial institutions, government agencies, and local authorities. The company is headquartered in Montrouge, France. CrÃ©dit Agricole S.A. is a subsidiary of SAS Rue La BoÃ©tie.

