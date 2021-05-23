Credit Suisse Group Trims Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) Target Price to GBX 150

Vodafone Group (LON:VOD) had its price target reduced by Credit Suisse Group from GBX 170 ($2.22) to GBX 150 ($1.96) in a research note published on Wednesday, Price Targets.com reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has an outperform rating on the cell phone carrier’s stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 180 ($2.35) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a buy rating and issued a GBX 230 ($3.00) target price on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 160 ($2.09) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a GBX 155 ($2.03) target price on Vodafone Group and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reissued a buy rating on shares of Vodafone Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 9th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Vodafone Group currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of GBX 178.09 ($2.33).

Shares of LON:VOD opened at GBX 127.48 ($1.67) on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of £35.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 424.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.05, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 135.95 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 129.17. Vodafone Group has a 52-week low of GBX 100 ($1.31) and a 52-week high of GBX 157.52 ($2.06).

The firm also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 6th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 24th will be paid a €0.05 ($0.05) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 24th. This represents a yield of 2.73%. Vodafone Group’s payout ratio is 30.00%.

In other Vodafone Group news, insider Van Boxmeer purchased 305,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 18th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 135 ($1.76) per share, for a total transaction of £411,750 ($537,954.01).

Vodafone Group Company Profile

Vodafone Group Plc engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

