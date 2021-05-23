Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) Shares Sold by Alliancebernstein L.P.

Alliancebernstein L.P. reduced its stake in Criteo S.A. (NASDAQ:CRTO) by 15.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,774,800 shares of the information services provider’s stock after selling 695,722 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. owned approximately 6.21% of Criteo worth $131,099,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Criteo by 4.8% in the 4th quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 69,392 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,423,000 after purchasing an additional 3,175 shares in the last quarter. Nkcfo LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $347,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Criteo by 70.1% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 34,289 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 14,131 shares in the last quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at $205,000. Finally, KBC Group NV purchased a new position in Criteo in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,604,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CRTO stock traded up $0.24 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $37.25. 436,567 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 688,910. Criteo S.A. has a one year low of $9.61 and a one year high of $42.50. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $37.20 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $27.12. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.56 and a beta of 1.09.

Criteo (NASDAQ:CRTO) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 5th. The information services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.16. Criteo had a net margin of 3.73% and a return on equity of 10.73%. The firm had revenue of $213.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $201.42 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.52 earnings per share. Criteo’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Criteo S.A. will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Criteo news, EVP Ryan Damon sold 2,839 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.99, for a total value of $96,497.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders sold 57,683 shares of company stock worth $2,196,633 in the last three months. 4.01% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

CRTO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Criteo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $16.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 30th. TheStreet cut shares of Criteo from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $28.25 to $39.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 25th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on shares of Criteo from $20.00 to $32.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.79.

Criteo Company Profile

Criteo SA, a technology company, provides marketing and monetization services on the open Internet in North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company's Criteo Shopper Graph, which derives clients' proprietary commerce data, such as transaction activity on their digital properties.

