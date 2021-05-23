Critical Review: Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC)

Bancorp 34 (OTCMKTS:BCTF) and Sound Financial Bancorp (NASDAQ:SFBC) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Sound Financial Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Bancorp 34 $19.97 million 1.82 $710,000.00 N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp $42.38 million 2.55 $8.94 million N/A N/A

Sound Financial Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Bancorp 34.

Profitability

This table compares Bancorp 34 and Sound Financial Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Bancorp 34 N/A N/A N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 23.80% 12.40% 1.18%

Risk and Volatility

Bancorp 34 has a beta of 0.59, suggesting that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sound Financial Bancorp has a beta of 1.07, suggesting that its share price is 7% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Dividends

Bancorp 34 pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.68 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.6%. Sound Financial Bancorp has increased its dividend for 1 consecutive years. Sound Financial Bancorp is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings for Bancorp 34 and Sound Financial Bancorp, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Bancorp 34 0 0 0 0 N/A Sound Financial Bancorp 0 0 0 0 N/A

Insider & Institutional Ownership

0.7% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 43.8% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 7.4% of Bancorp 34 shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 12.1% of Sound Financial Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Summary

Sound Financial Bancorp beats Bancorp 34 on 11 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Bancorp 34

Bancorp 34, Inc. operates as the holding company for Bank 34 that offers various banking products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It accepts various deposit products, such as savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, demand deposits, NOW accounts, and individual retirement accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides small business financing services; small business administration loans; owner-occupied real estate financing and long term financing services; working capital, equipment, and manufacturing loans; commercial real estate, multi-family, office, industrial, and construction loans, as well as financing for mobile home parks; personal and mortgage loans; and investor pools of single family rentals. In addition, it offers credit and debit cards; online cash management services; and merchant card processing and e-banking services. As of February 25, 2021, the company operated through a network of four full-service community bank branches, including one each in Otero and Dona Ana Counties, New Mexico; and two in Maricopa County, Arizona. Bancorp 34, Inc. was founded in 1934 and is based in Alamogordo, New Mexico.

About Sound Financial Bancorp

Sound Financial Bancorp, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Sound Community Bank that provides banking and other financial services for consumers and businesses. It accepts various deposits products comprising savings, money market deposit, NOW, and demand accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also offers loans secured by first and second mortgages on one-to four-family residences; home equity loans, including fixed-rate loans and variable-rate lines of credit; commercial and multifamily real estate loans; construction loans secured by single-family residences, and commercial and multifamily real estate; land loans; commercial business loans to finance commercial vehicles and equipment, as well as loans secured by accounts receivable and/or inventory; and secured and unsecured consumer loans, such as new and used manufactured homes, floating homes, automobiles, boats, and recreational vehicle loans, and loans secured by deposit accounts. It operates eight branches offices, including four branches in Seattle Metropolitan Statistical Area, three branches in Clallam County, and one branch in Jefferson County; and a loan production offices in the Madison Park neighborhood of Seattle. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Seattle, Washington.

