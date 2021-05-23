Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) PT Set at C$18.50 by National Bankshares

National Bankshares set a C$18.50 target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust (TSE:CRR.UN) in a report issued on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. TD Securities increased their price objective on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$16.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research note on Thursday. National Bank Financial increased their price target on shares of Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.00 to C$18.50 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$15.50 to C$17.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust to C$17.50 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Scotiabank increased their target price on Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust from C$17.50 to C$17.75 in a report on Friday, May 7th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$17.50.

Shares of CRR.UN opened at C$17.04 on Thursday. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust has a 52-week low of C$12.38 and a 52-week high of C$17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 0.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 169.97. The firm has a market cap of C$2.80 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.94. The business’s 50 day moving average is C$16.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$15.11.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.0742 per share. This represents a $0.89 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 28th. Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 177.30%.

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust Company Profile

Crombie Real Estate Investment Trust ("Crombie") is an unincorporated, open-ended real estate investment trust established under, and governed by, the laws of the Province of Ontario. Crombie is one of the country's leading national retail property landlords with a strategy to own, operate and develop a portfolio of high quality grocery and drug store anchored shopping centres, freestanding stores and mixed use developments primarily in Canada's top urban and suburban markets.

