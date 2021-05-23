CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $70.36 Billion

Analysts expect that CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) will post $70.36 billion in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks Investment Research. Seven analysts have provided estimates for CVS Health’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $68.94 billion and the highest is $73.26 billion. CVS Health reported sales of $65.34 billion during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.7%. The business is expected to announce its next earnings report on Wednesday, August 4th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that CVS Health will report full-year sales of $281.64 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $278.48 billion to $284.34 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $294.11 billion, with estimates ranging from $290.26 billion to $298.20 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for CVS Health.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.33 billion. CVS Health had a net margin of 2.73% and a return on equity of 14.45%. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.91 EPS.

A number of analysts have issued reports on CVS shares. Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $83.00 to $98.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $89.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Guggenheim restated a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $92.82.

In other news, Director Larry J. Merlo sold 270,650 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.73, for a total value of $20,225,674.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 794,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $59,386,137.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 18,882 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.68, for a total transaction of $1,410,107.76. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock valued at $54,520,885. 0.69% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its position in shares of CVS Health by 127.8% in the 4th quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the period. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 1st quarter worth approximately $35,000. 73.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 on Friday, reaching $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,499,768. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 11.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.74 and a beta of 0.83. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $78.64 and its 200 day moving average price is $73.07. CVS Health has a 12 month low of $55.36 and a 12 month high of $90.20.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were given a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 22nd. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 26.67%.

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

