CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) Shares Acquired by Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC

Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS) by 26.4% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,077 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,442 shares during the period. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $1,961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of CVS Health in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. increased its position in CVS Health by 127.8% during the fourth quarter. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 360 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Greenhouse Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in CVS Health during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel CA acquired a new position in CVS Health in the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Reby Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 74.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CFO Eva C. Boratto sold 4,905 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $392,400.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 115,331 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,226,480. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Thomas M. Moriarty sold 109,469 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total value of $9,414,334.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 109,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,414,334. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 707,743 shares of company stock worth $54,520,885. Insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on CVS Health from $86.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 20th. Truist raised their price objective on CVS Health from $80.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $96.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of CVS Health from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Tuesday, March 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.82.

Shares of NYSE CVS traded up $0.74 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $89.81. The company had a trading volume of 8,361,482 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,259,880. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $55.36 and a 1-year high of $90.20. The company has a market capitalization of $118.24 billion, a PE ratio of 14.84, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.67. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $78.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $73.07.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 4th. The pharmacy operator reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.72 by $0.32. CVS Health had a return on equity of 15.60% and a net margin of 2.99%. The company had revenue of $69.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $68.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.91 EPS. CVS Health’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that CVS Health Co. will post 7.43 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.25%.

About CVS Health

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. The company's Pharmacy Services segment offers pharmacy benefit management solutions, including plan design and administration, formulary management, retail pharmacy network management, mail order pharmacy, specialty pharmacy and infusion, clinical, and disease and medical spend management services.

