CyberMiles Hits One Day Trading Volume of $19.47 Million (CMT)

CyberMiles (CURRENCY:CMT) traded up 6.5% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, CyberMiles has traded 20.7% lower against the US dollar. CyberMiles has a total market capitalization of $13.70 million and approximately $19.47 million worth of CyberMiles was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CyberMiles coin can now be bought for about $0.0171 or 0.00000051 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 16.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000879 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 23.5% against the dollar and now trades at $139.91 or 0.00415941 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded down 29.5% against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $33,487.81 or 0.99559708 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.41 or 0.00007162 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 28.6% against the dollar and now trades at $9.51 or 0.00028267 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 28.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.56 or 0.00007610 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Hellenic Coin (HNC) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $3.67 or 0.00010907 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded down 38.4% against the dollar and now trades at $23.41 or 0.00069597 BTC.

CyberMiles Coin Profile

CyberMiles (CRYPTO:CMT) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 5th, 2017. CyberMiles’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 800,000,000 coins. CyberMiles’ official website is www.cybermiles.io . CyberMiles’ official Twitter account is @cybermiles and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for CyberMiles is /r/CyberMiles and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for CyberMiles is medium.com/cybermiles

According to CryptoCompare, “CyberMiles is a new blockchain protocol that is being developed by 5xlab, a blockchain development laboratory. The protocol is an optimized version of the Ethereum blockchain for business and marketplace applications. The first pioneer of this blockchain will be the 5miles platform, a c2c marketplace operator. The CyberMiles blockchain is expected to empower the 5miles online marketplace which will feature a c2c trading platform, a community-based dispute resolution, structuring alternative payment and financing solutions for e-commerce and real-time promotions. The CyberMiles token (CMT) will be issued on the Ethereum blockchain as an ERC-20 compliant token until the CyberMiles blockchain is operational, thereafter, a CMT native token will be issued. The initial CMT based on ERC-20 would be exchanged on a 1:1 basis with native CMT issued on CyberMiles’ blockchain. “

CyberMiles Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CyberMiles directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CyberMiles should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CyberMiles using one of the exchanges listed above.

