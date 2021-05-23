Cyclone Protocol (CYC) Market Cap Reaches $17.38 Million

Cyclone Protocol (CURRENCY:CYC) traded 40.4% higher against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on May 22nd. During the last seven days, Cyclone Protocol has traded 13.7% lower against the US dollar. Cyclone Protocol has a market capitalization of $17.38 million and $62,520.00 worth of Cyclone Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cyclone Protocol coin can now be bought for $1,497.28 or 0.03985970 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get Cyclone Protocol alerts:

The Sandbox (SAND) traded up 24.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000998 BTC.

PAC Global (PAC) traded up 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0130 or 0.00000022 BTC.

Crust (CRU) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $43.09 or 0.00114722 BTC.

Davinci Coin (DAC) traded 12.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0030 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Venus LTC (vLTC) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.44 or 0.00009147 BTC.

Krios (GIG) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000020 BTC.

Pizza (PIZZA) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0650 or 0.00000173 BTC.

Polis (POLIS) traded up 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000439 BTC.

Startcoin (START) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0090 or 0.00000024 BTC.

Aston (ATX) traded up 13% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Cyclone Protocol Coin Profile

Cyclone Protocol (CYC) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Cyclone Protocol’s total supply is 11,611 coins. Cyclone Protocol’s official Twitter account is @cycloneprotocol

According to CryptoCompare, “There is no longer a functional website for this crypto currency – although the coin has 33 million total units to be mined by proof of work and X11. “

Cyclone Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cyclone Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cyclone Protocol should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Cyclone Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Cyclone Protocol Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Cyclone Protocol and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.