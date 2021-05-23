Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Boosts Stake in Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY boosted its position in shares of Raytheon Technologies Co. (NYSE:RTX) by 1.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,455 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Raytheon Technologies were worth $576,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Connable Office Inc. increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 48.0% during the first quarter. Connable Office Inc. now owns 36,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,784,000 after acquiring an additional 11,689 shares during the last quarter. PFG Private Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $256,000. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 2.7% during the first quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 112,036 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,657,000 after acquiring an additional 2,963 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank increased its position in Raytheon Technologies by 1.2% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 5,840,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,294,000 after acquiring an additional 72,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Raytheon Technologies during the first quarter valued at $3,287,000. Institutional investors own 74.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently commented on RTX shares. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH upgraded Raytheon Technologies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $91.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Raytheon Technologies from $89.00 to $97.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Raytheon Technologies in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $97.00 price target for the company. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $88.07.

In related news, EVP Frank R. Jimenez sold 19,713 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.47, for a total transaction of $1,625,731.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 62,221 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,131,365.87. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE RTX traded up $0.58 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $85.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,803,841 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,108,686. The firm has a market capitalization of $130.01 billion, a PE ratio of -47.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $81.31 and a two-hundred day moving average of $73.98. Raytheon Technologies Co. has a 52 week low of $51.92 and a 52 week high of $87.10.

Raytheon Technologies (NYSE:RTX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The company reported $0.90 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.02. Raytheon Technologies had a positive return on equity of 5.54% and a negative net margin of 4.44%. The company had revenue of $15.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.78 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 34.3% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Raytheon Technologies Co. will post 3.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 17th. Investors of record on Friday, May 21st will be paid a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 20th. This is a positive change from Raytheon Technologies’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.38%. Raytheon Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 74.73%.

Raytheon Technologies Profile

Raytheon Technologies Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers worldwide. It operates through four segments: Collins Aerospace Systems, Pratt & Whitney, Raytheon Intelligence & Space, and Raytheon Missiles & Defense.

