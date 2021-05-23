Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $1.60 Million Stake in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY raised its holdings in Village Farms International, Inc. (NASDAQ:VFF) by 24,090.6% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 120,953 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,453 shares during the period. Village Farms International comprises about 1.4% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.15% of Village Farms International worth $1,600,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Riggs Asset Managment Co. Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $80,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Village Farms International by 34.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,000 after buying an additional 2,562 shares during the period. Finally, Scotia Capital Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Village Farms International during the fourth quarter worth about $113,000. 19.57% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:VFF traded up $0.35 on Friday, hitting $8.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,804,821 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,138,923. The company has a current ratio of 3.82, a quick ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $11.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $704.73 million, a P/E ratio of 166.60 and a beta of 3.65. Village Farms International, Inc. has a one year low of $4.02 and a one year high of $20.32.

Village Farms International (NASDAQ:VFF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 16th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $47.36 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.96 million. Village Farms International had a return on equity of 1.07% and a net margin of 0.02%. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Village Farms International, Inc. will post -0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director John R. Mclernon sold 8,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.29, for a total transaction of $106,320.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 31,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $411,990. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Stephen C. Ruffini sold 70,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $11.60, for a total value of $812,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,200 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,282,720. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 14.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Raymond James set a $26.00 price target on Village Farms International and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Craig Hallum reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $25.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research cut Village Farms International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 29th. Cantor Fitzgerald reduced their price target on Village Farms International from $11.00 to $8.70 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Alliance Global Partners reissued a “buy” rating and set a $26.00 price target (up from $24.00) on shares of Village Farms International in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.21.

Village Farms International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and distributes greenhouse-grown tomatoes, bell peppers, and cucumbers in North America. It operates through three segments: Produce Business, Energy Business, and Cannabis and Hemp Business. The company also owns and operates a 7.0 megawatt power plant that generates and sells electricity to British Columbia Hydro and Power Authority; and produces and supplies cannabis products.

