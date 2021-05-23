Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $113,000 Holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. (NYSE:EPRT) by 39.7% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,936 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,248 shares during the period. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust were worth $113,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,058,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,629,000 after buying an additional 1,835,815 shares during the last quarter. PGGM Investments acquired a new position in Essential Properties Realty Trust during the first quarter worth $215,708,000. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 153.2% during the fourth quarter. Brookfield Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,228,107 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,436,000 after buying an additional 1,953,243 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 5.3% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,904,364 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,374,000 after purchasing an additional 95,801 shares during the period. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. boosted its position in Essential Properties Realty Trust by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 1,815,528 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,490,000 after purchasing an additional 10,445 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.61% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EPRT. Truist boosted their target price on shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust from $23.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. Raymond James boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 16th. Mizuho boosted their target price on Essential Properties Realty Trust from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. Finally, Bank of America raised Essential Properties Realty Trust from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.72.

Shares of Essential Properties Realty Trust stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $24.69. The stock had a trading volume of 611,118 shares, compared to its average volume of 664,179. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $25.05 and a 200 day moving average of $22.37. Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. has a twelve month low of $12.50 and a twelve month high of $26.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 5.23 and a current ratio of 5.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.42 and a beta of 1.34.

Essential Properties Realty Trust (NYSE:EPRT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, May 2nd. The company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). Essential Properties Realty Trust had a net margin of 25.49% and a return on equity of 2.83%. Equities analysts expect that Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc. will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 31st were issued a $0.24 dividend. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.89%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 30th. Essential Properties Realty Trust’s payout ratio is presently 218.18%.

Essential Properties Realty Trust Profile

Essential Properties Realty Trust, Inc, a real estate company, acquires, owns, and manages single-tenant properties in the United States. The company leases its properties to middle-market companies, such as restaurants, car washes, automotive services, medical and dental services, convenience stores, equipment rental, entertainment, early childhood education, and health and fitness on a long-term basis.

