Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $2.32 Million Holdings in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lifted its stake in DCP Midstream, LP (NYSE:DCP) by 71,168.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 106,903 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 106,753 shares during the period. DCP Midstream makes up approximately 2.0% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in DCP Midstream were worth $2,316,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DCP. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $28,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $53,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the fourth quarter worth $54,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in DCP Midstream during the first quarter worth $68,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.94% of the company’s stock.

NYSE DCP traded down $0.19 on Friday, reaching $25.63. The company had a trading volume of 449,198 shares, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 3.57. DCP Midstream, LP has a fifty-two week low of $9.03 and a fifty-two week high of $26.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $23.58 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a net margin of 4.27% and a return on equity of 5.82%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2 billion. As a group, research analysts predict that DCP Midstream, LP will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.09%. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is currently 105.41%.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $27.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Mizuho increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $26.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of DCP Midstream in a research note on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on DCP Midstream from $24.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.93.

DCP Midstream Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

