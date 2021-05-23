Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $312,000 Holdings in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW) by 89.2% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,730 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 30,918 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. RDA Financial Network raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.9% in the fourth quarter. RDA Financial Network now owns 16,843 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,537,000 after purchasing an additional 2,051 shares in the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.3% during the first quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 26,860 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,247,000 after acquiring an additional 3,145 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences during the first quarter worth about $1,548,000. Standard Life Aberdeen plc raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 4.3% during the first quarter. Standard Life Aberdeen plc now owns 234,235 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $19,591,000 after acquiring an additional 9,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 13.0% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,084,248 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $98,916,000 after acquiring an additional 124,961 shares in the last quarter. 80.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

EW stock traded up $1.40 during trading on Friday, hitting $94.20. The company had a trading volume of 3,472,783 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,234,749. The business has a 50-day moving average of $90.30 and a 200-day moving average of $86.04. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a one year low of $66.23 and a one year high of $98.11. The stock has a market cap of $58.56 billion, a PE ratio of 69.78, a PEG ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a current ratio of 3.84, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW) last announced its earnings results on Monday, April 19th. The medical research company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by $0.07. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 27.63% and a net margin of 19.02%. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.16 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.50 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.2 EPS for the current year.

In other Edwards Lifesciences news, CEO Michael A. Mussallem sold 68,550 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.17, for a total transaction of $5,769,853.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 309,770 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,073,340.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Larry L. Wood sold 7,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.22, for a total value of $722,082.60. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 367,679 shares in the company, valued at $33,907,357.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 328,022 shares of company stock worth $28,059,100 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.35% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on EW shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, April 26th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $96.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Edwards Lifesciences from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 27th. Finally, Atlantic Securities initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Wednesday, April 21st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $85.00 price objective for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Edwards Lifesciences currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $99.93.

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

