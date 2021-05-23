Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $7.43 Million Position in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY lessened its stake in First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) by 19.6% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 161,290 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 39,435 shares during the quarter. First Interstate BancSystem comprises about 6.5% of Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned about 0.26% of First Interstate BancSystem worth $7,426,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in First Interstate BancSystem by 32.3% in the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,025 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.4% in the first quarter. Legacy Wealth Asset Management LLC now owns 11,021 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $507,000 after acquiring an additional 360 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 4.3% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 11,122 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 3.3% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 15,496 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $632,000 after acquiring an additional 497 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in First Interstate BancSystem by 17.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $266,000 after acquiring an additional 987 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.92% of the company’s stock.

Get First Interstate BancSystem alerts:

FIBK has been the subject of several recent research reports. Janney Montgomery Scott reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating on shares of First Interstate BancSystem in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $45.00.

NASDAQ FIBK traded up $0.73 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $46.30. 113,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 158,440. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.19 and its 200-day moving average is $43.57. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a twelve month low of $27.14 and a twelve month high of $51.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.74. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.80 and a beta of 1.15.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.11. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.32% and a net margin of 27.23%. The firm had revenue of $158.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $160.27 million. Analysts predict that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, May 11th were paid a $0.41 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 10th. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.54%. First Interstate BancSystem’s dividend payout ratio is 64.82%.

In other First Interstate BancSystem news, Director Ross E. Leckie sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.94, for a total value of $47,940.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 2,721 shares in the company, valued at $130,444.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director James R. Scott, Jr. sold 14,029 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.00, for a total value of $659,363.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 29,559 shares of company stock worth $1,403,900 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 21.99% of the company’s stock.

About First Interstate BancSystem

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers deposit products that include checking, savings, time, and demand deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

Featured Story: How to Invest in Stocks with Increasing Dividends

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FIBK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK).

Receive News & Ratings for First Interstate BancSystem Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for First Interstate BancSystem and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.