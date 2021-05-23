Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Has $886,000 Holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY cut its holdings in Snap Inc. (NYSE:SNAP) by 3.0% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 16,948 shares of the company’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY’s holdings in Snap were worth $886,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of SNAP. Kovack Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Snap by 1.9% during the first quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 9,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $522,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.0% during the first quarter. Hohimer Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rothschild Investment Corp IL raised its position in shares of Snap by 3.8% during the first quarter. Rothschild Investment Corp IL now owns 5,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 0.8% during the first quarter. Blue Zone Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 33,115 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,732,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the period. Finally, Crewe Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Snap by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 2,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 269 shares during the period. 49.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SNAP. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their price target on Snap from $40.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, February 5th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Snap from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Rosenblatt Securities upped their price target on Snap from $70.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. Argus upped their price target on Snap from $50.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 9th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity upped their price target on Snap from $62.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the company. Snap currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $67.33.

In related news, insider Jeremi Gorman sold 35,553 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.93, for a total transaction of $2,237,350.29. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,033,481 shares in the company, valued at approximately $127,966,959.33. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, VP Jerry James Hunter sold 47,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.98, for a total value of $2,517,768.54. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 1,604,414 shares of company stock worth $94,804,294.

Shares of NYSE:SNAP traded down $0.46 on Friday, hitting $56.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 19,871,168 shares, compared to its average volume of 29,339,228. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $57.92 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.39. Snap Inc. has a 1 year low of $16.51 and a 1 year high of $73.59. The company has a market capitalization of $86.24 billion, a PE ratio of -88.45 and a beta of 1.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 4.31 and a quick ratio of 4.31.

Snap (NYSE:SNAP) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 22nd. The company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $769.58 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $739.61 million. Snap had a negative return on equity of 43.12% and a negative net margin of 32.90%. Snap’s revenue for the quarter was up 66.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.08) EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Snap Inc. will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snap Inc operates as a camera company in the United States and internationally. The company offers Snapchat, a camera application with functionalities, such as Camera, Communication, Snap Map, Stories, and Spotlight that enable people to communicate through short videos and images. It also provides Spectacles, an eyewear product that connects with Snapchat and captures video from a human perspective; and advertising products, including AR and Snap ads.

