Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New $1.32 Million Investment in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 21,214 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,322,000. Cypress Capital Management LLC WY owned 0.07% of Boot Barn as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new stake in Boot Barn during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 33.7% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 346 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 4th quarter valued at about $60,000. USA Financial Portformulas Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn during the 1st quarter valued at about $63,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Boot Barn by 91.1% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,060 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,000 after acquiring an additional 1,936 shares during the period.

In related news, Director Greg Bettinelli sold 12,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.02, for a total transaction of $962,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO James Grant Conroy sold 61,996 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.52, for a total transaction of $3,751,997.92. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 70,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,292,078.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 152,104 shares of company stock valued at $10,620,789. Insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently commented on BOOT. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Boot Barn from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $57.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $54.00 to $68.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Cowen boosted their target price on Boot Barn from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.67.

Shares of NYSE:BOOT traded up $1.22 during trading on Friday, hitting $72.84. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 412,097 shares, compared to its average volume of 448,973. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $70.03 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.03. The company has a market capitalization of $2.13 billion, a PE ratio of 36.42 and a beta of 2.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a quick ratio of 0.45 and a current ratio of 1.69. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $17.87 and a fifty-two week high of $80.10.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.32. The business had revenue of $258.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $226.02 million. Boot Barn had a net margin of 6.65% and a return on equity of 16.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 2.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

