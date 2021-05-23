Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Makes New Investment in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in FARO Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:FARO) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm purchased 1,357 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock, valued at approximately $117,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of FARO. Confluence Investment Management LLC grew its position in FARO Technologies by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 82,161 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $5,803,000 after purchasing an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 90.8% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Advisers LLC now owns 112,970 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $7,979,000 after acquiring an additional 53,757 shares during the period. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 105.1% during the 4th quarter. Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust now owns 119,496 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $8,440,000 after acquiring an additional 61,236 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 38,986 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after acquiring an additional 4,389 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of FARO Technologies by 11.9% during the 4th quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 8,931 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 947 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.03% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on FARO shares. Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of FARO Technologies in a report on Sunday, February 21st. TheStreet downgraded shares of FARO Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of FARO Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price target on shares of FARO Technologies from $70.00 to $117.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.00.

FARO stock traded up $0.30 during trading on Friday, hitting $73.83. 198,889 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 98,236. FARO Technologies, Inc. has a one year low of $49.34 and a one year high of $97.88. The stock has a market cap of $1.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 110.20 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $81.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $77.60.

FARO Technologies (NASDAQ:FARO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported ($0.03) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.04. FARO Technologies had a net margin of 4.07% and a negative return on equity of 1.86%. The firm had revenue of $76.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $77.90 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that FARO Technologies, Inc. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

FARO Technologies Profile

FARO Technologies, Inc designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and supports software driven three-dimensional (3D) measurement, imaging, and realization solutions worldwide. It operates through three segments: 3D Manufacturing, Construction BIM, and Emerging Verticals. The company offers FaroArm, a combination of a portable articulated measurement arm, a computer, and CAM2 software programs; FARO Laser Projector, which provides a virtual template that operators and assemblers can use to quickly and accurately position components; and FARO Focus laser scanner to measure and collect a cloud of data points.

