Cypress Capital Management LLC WY Takes $36,000 Position in Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR)

Cypress Capital Management LLC WY purchased a new position in shares of Palantir Technologies Inc. (NYSE:PLTR) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 1,562 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of PLTR. Kestra Advisory Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $2,693,000. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $1,420,000. Optimum Investment Advisors purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $97,000. Joel Isaacson & Co. LLC purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at $229,000. Finally, Hoey Investments Inc. purchased a new stake in Palantir Technologies in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $402,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 17.48% of the company’s stock.

Palantir Technologies stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $20.75. 35,372,922 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 62,969,864. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $22.16 and a two-hundred day moving average of $24.71. The company has a current ratio of 3.88, a quick ratio of 3.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. Palantir Technologies Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.90 and a 1-year high of $45.00. The stock has a market cap of $37.81 billion and a P/E ratio of 109.21.

Palantir Technologies (NYSE:PLTR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.04. The business had revenue of $341.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.22 million. Palantir Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 48.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Palantir Technologies Inc. will post 0.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Stephen Andrew Cohen sold 300,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.03, for a total value of $9,009,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,203,647 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,175,519.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Alexander C. Karp sold 638,629 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.14, for a total transaction of $12,861,988.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,068,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $142,365,370.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 6,568,723 shares of company stock valued at $146,903,224.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the company. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their target price on Palantir Technologies from $40.00 to $28.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research cut their price target on Palantir Technologies from $23.00 to $20.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Palantir Technologies from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. William Blair cut shares of Palantir Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 16th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on shares of Palantir Technologies from $27.00 to $20.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. Palantir Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.44.

Palantir Technologies Inc builds and deploys software platforms for the intelligence community in the United States to assist in counterterrorism investigations and operations. The company provides Palantir Gotham, a software platform for government operatives in the defense and intelligence sectors, which enables users to identify patterns hidden deep within datasets, ranging from signals intelligence sources to reports from confidential informants, as well as facilitates the handoff between analysts and operational users, helping operators plan and execute real-world responses to threats that have been identified within the platform.

