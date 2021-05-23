D.A. Davidson & CO. Grows Stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,673,937 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 159,241 shares during the period. Vanguard Value ETF makes up approximately 7.9% of D.A. Davidson & CO.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. D.A. Davidson & CO. owned approximately 0.82% of Vanguard Value ETF worth $614,436,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. 55I LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 18.5% during the 1st quarter. 55I LLC now owns 13,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,835,000 after acquiring an additional 2,179 shares during the period. We Are One Seven LLC grew its position in Vanguard Value ETF by 28.7% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 40,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,375,000 after acquiring an additional 9,109 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc boosted its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc now owns 382,619 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,516,000 after purchasing an additional 11,649 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 28.0% during the 1st quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 325,892 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,842,000 after acquiring an additional 71,239 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 1,094.0% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 45,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,361,000 after purchasing an additional 41,288 shares during the last quarter.

VTV traded up $0.50 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $139.31. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,600,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,230,720. Vanguard Value ETF has a twelve month low of $96.43 and a twelve month high of $142.28. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $136.10 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.11.

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

