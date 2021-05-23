D.A. Davidson & CO. Has $15.77 Million Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) by 13.9% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 86,860 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,578 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $15,770,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of GD. OLD Mission Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 3rd quarter worth about $5,685,000. JustInvest LLC bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 4th quarter worth about $222,000. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 16.2% in the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,252 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $335,000 after purchasing an additional 314 shares in the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 72.3% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 46,295 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $6,866,000 after purchasing an additional 19,430 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in General Dynamics by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,941 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,182,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 85.22% of the company’s stock.

Get General Dynamics alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GD. Wolfe Research reaffirmed an “underperform” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Wednesday, April 14th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of General Dynamics from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $243.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Friday, April 2nd. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $149.00 to $163.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Cowen increased their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $183.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 29th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $188.94.

GD traded up $0.82 on Friday, hitting $189.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,641,475 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,136,141. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $187.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $165.09. The firm has a market cap of $53.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.14. General Dynamics Co. has a 12 month low of $129.17 and a 12 month high of $197.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported $2.48 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.31 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.95 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.22% and a return on equity of 21.27%. General Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.43 EPS. Equities analysts predict that General Dynamics Co. will post 11.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 7th. Investors of record on Friday, April 9th were issued a $1.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 8th. This is an increase from General Dynamics’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.10. This represents a $4.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.51%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.27%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is an aerospace and defense company, which engages in the provision of tanks, rockets, missiles, submarines, warships, fighters and electronics to all of the military services. It operates through the following segments: Aerospace, Combat Systems, Information Technology, and Marine Systems.

See Also: Are Wall Street analysts’ stock ratings worth following?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD).

Receive News & Ratings for General Dynamics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for General Dynamics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.