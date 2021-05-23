D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Holdings in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

D.A. Davidson & CO. increased its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT) by 41.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 138,199 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 40,437 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Target were worth $27,373,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in TGT. Clark Financial Advisors purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Tortoise Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. IronBridge Private Wealth LLC purchased a new position in Target during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Target during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. grew its position in Target by 7,200.0% during the first quarter. Semmax Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 146 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 144 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.02% of the company’s stock.

Get Target alerts:

TGT traded up $3.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $225.09. 5,084,769 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,357,938. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $207.81 and a two-hundred day moving average of $187.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $112.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.36, a P/E/G ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.50. Target Co. has a 52 week low of $114.23 and a 52 week high of $227.08.

Target (NYSE:TGT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 18th. The retailer reported $3.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $1.44. The business had revenue of $23.88 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.13 billion. Target had a return on equity of 45.70% and a net margin of 6.30%. Target’s quarterly revenue was up 23.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that Target Co. will post 10.55 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 19th will be given a dividend of $0.68 per share. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 18th. Target’s payout ratio is 28.87%.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on Target from $220.00 to $200.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 9th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Target from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 30th. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Target from $205.00 to $188.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Guggenheim upgraded Target from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $200.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, March 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their price objective on Target from $185.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 9th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $213.89.

In other news, insider Mark Schindele sold 4,758 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $218.05, for a total value of $1,037,481.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 8,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,836,199.05. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Michael Edward Mcnamara sold 31,423 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $204.32, for a total value of $6,420,347.36. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 139,768 shares in the company, valued at approximately $28,557,397.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 44,268 shares of company stock valued at $9,040,002 in the last ninety days. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Target Profile

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers food assortments, including perishables, dry grocery, dairy, and frozen items; apparel, accessories, home dÃ©cor products, electronics, toys, seasonal offerings, food, and other merchandise; and beauty and household essentials.

Featured Story: Stop Order

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TGT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Target Co. (NYSE:TGT).

Receive News & Ratings for Target Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Target and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.