D.A. Davidson & CO. Increases Stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP)

D.A. Davidson & CO. grew its stake in Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 13.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 157,334 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after buying an additional 19,192 shares during the quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO.’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $34,678,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in UNP. V Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 459.4% during the 4th quarter. V Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,700 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $2,020,000 after acquiring an additional 7,966 shares in the last quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 11.7% during the 4th quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 79,911 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $16,639,000 after acquiring an additional 8,389 shares in the last quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 22.6% during the 4th quarter. Beaumont Financial Partners LLC now owns 7,792 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $1,622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,435 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,107,338 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $230,570,000 after acquiring an additional 8,384 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Union Pacific by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 29,247 shares of the railroad operator’s stock worth $6,446,000 after acquiring an additional 5,002 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.18% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:UNP traded down $0.43 during trading on Friday, reaching $221.52. The company had a trading volume of 2,463,185 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,425,292. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.32 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.76 and a quick ratio of 0.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $223.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $211.30. Union Pacific Co. has a fifty-two week low of $161.41 and a fifty-two week high of $231.26.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The railroad operator reported $2.00 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by ($0.06). Union Pacific had a net margin of 27.02% and a return on equity of 32.45%. The business had revenue of $5 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.07 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.15 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 9.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, May 28th will be paid a $1.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 27th. This is an increase from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. This represents a $4.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. Union Pacific’s payout ratio is 47.37%.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Securities raised their target price on Union Pacific from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $232.00 to $244.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 23rd. Vertical Research began coverage on Union Pacific in a research report on Friday, March 26th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Raymond James lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on Union Pacific from $239.00 to $252.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $220.40.

In related news, EVP Elizabeth F. Whited sold 1,491 shares of Union Pacific stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $215.00, for a total value of $320,565.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 34,124 shares in the company, valued at $7,336,660. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Todd M. Rynaski sold 7,698 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.00, for a total value of $1,631,976.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 17,197 shares in the company, valued at $3,645,764. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Union Pacific Company Profile

Union Pacific Corp. engages in the provision of railroad and freight transportation services. Its principal operating company, Union Pacific Railroad Co, operates as a railroad franchise. The Railroad’s diversified business mix includes agricultural products, automotive, chemicals, coal, industrial products, and intermodal.

