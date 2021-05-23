DAFI Protocol (DAFI) Trading Down 59% Over Last 7 Days

DAFI Protocol (CURRENCY:DAFI) traded 36.2% lower against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 18:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Over the last week, DAFI Protocol has traded 59% lower against the US dollar. DAFI Protocol has a market capitalization of $5.86 million and approximately $654,917.00 worth of DAFI Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DAFI Protocol coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0227 or 0.00000067 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002940 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 16.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.97 or 0.00058693 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 15.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00003077 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 18.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.83 or 0.00017128 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002944 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $284.36 or 0.00835576 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,735.17 or 0.08037292 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 21.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.65 or 0.00078314 BTC.

DAFI Protocol Profile

DAFI Protocol is a coin. It was first traded on March 15th, 2021. DAFI Protocol’s total supply is 2,250,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 258,097,483 coins. DAFI Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DafiProtocol

According to CryptoCompare, “Dafi creates long-term users by rewarding based on network adoption. Dafi enables every protocol and platform to create a synthetic flavour from their native token. This is then pegged to the demand of their network and distributed to users. Meaning users are still incentivized when adoption is low, but by being rewarded later, not earlier. “

Buying and Selling DAFI Protocol

