Dai (DAI) Achieves Market Cap of $4.24 Billion

Dai (CURRENCY:DAI) traded up 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on May 23rd. In the last week, Dai has traded 0.3% higher against the U.S. dollar. Dai has a market cap of $4.24 billion and approximately $1.39 billion worth of Dai was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Dai coin can currently be purchased for approximately $1.00 or 0.00002991 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Dai Profile

Dai is a coin. Its genesis date was November 18th, 2019. Dai’s total supply is 4,227,439,778 coins and its circulating supply is 4,227,439,289 coins. The Reddit community for Dai is /r/makerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dai’s official message board is medium.com/@MakerDAO . Dai’s official website is www.makerdao.com . Dai’s official Twitter account is @MakerDAO and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Multi Collateral Dai (DAI) is a multi collateral-backed cryptocurrency. It was created by the Maker, a smart contract platform on the Ethereum blockchain, to enable anyone to leverage their Ethereum assets and generate MCD tokens on the Maker Platform. Once generated, MCD can be used in the same manner as any other cryptocurrency. “

Dai Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dai directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Dai should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Dai using one of the exchanges listed above.

