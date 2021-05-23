Danone (EPA:BN) Given a €62.00 Price Target by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft Analysts

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €62.00 ($72.94) target price on Danone (EPA:BN) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a neutral rating on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Societe Generale set a €52.00 ($61.18) target price on shares of Danone and gave the company a sell rating in a research report on Monday, March 1st. Barclays set a €65.00 ($76.47) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. UBS Group set a €45.00 ($52.94) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Tuesday, May 18th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €67.00 ($78.82) price objective on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €70.00 ($82.35) target price on shares of Danone and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 20th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Danone currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of €60.23 ($70.86).

Shares of EPA BN opened at €60.53 ($71.21) on Wednesday. Danone has a 52-week low of €61.87 ($72.79) and a 52-week high of €72.13 ($84.86). The company’s 50 day moving average price is €58.77 and its 200-day moving average price is €55.67.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

