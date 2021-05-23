Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) Raised to Outperform at Oddo Bhf

Oddo Bhf upgraded shares of Danone (OTCMKTS:DANOY) from a neutral rating to an outperform rating in a research report sent to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. AlphaValue downgraded shares of Danone to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Danone from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a research report on Thursday, May 13th. DZ Bank downgraded shares of Danone from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Societe Generale reaffirmed a sell rating on shares of Danone in a research report on Tuesday, January 26th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group downgraded shares of Danone from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold.

OTCMKTS:DANOY opened at $14.76 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $50.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.42, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 0.76. Danone has a 12-month low of $10.71 and a 12-month high of $14.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company’s 50-day moving average is $14.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $13.40.

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.946 per share. This represents a yield of 6.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 6th. Danone’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 48.68%.

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, drinks, and beverages; plant-based products; and ice creams, desserts, and nutritional powdered protein products under the Danone, Danonino or Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Actimel, Activia, Oikos, Danette, Danissimo, YoPRO, Horizon, SToK, Silk, So Delicious, Vega, and Alpro brands, as well as under the license brands, including International Delight, Dunkin' Donuts, and Bailey's.

