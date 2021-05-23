DAOstack (GEN) Trading Down 49.3% Over Last 7 Days

DAOstack (CURRENCY:GEN) traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last seven days, DAOstack has traded 49.3% lower against the U.S. dollar. DAOstack has a market capitalization of $6.34 million and $26,488.00 worth of DAOstack was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DAOstack coin can now be purchased for $0.13 or 0.00000384 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $34,265.62 or 1.00688085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $11.73 or 0.00034454 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.55 or 0.00007482 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 30.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.39 or 0.00071678 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 22% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000871 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.96 or 0.00002830 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.53 or 0.00004497 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded 17.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000589 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0428 or 0.00000126 BTC.

DAOstack Coin Profile

GEN is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. DAOstack’s total supply is 60,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 48,507,939 coins. DAOstack’s official Twitter account is @daostack and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for DAOstack is /r/daostack and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for DAOstack is daostack.io

According to CryptoCompare, “DAOstack is an operating system for Decentralized Autonomous Organizations (DAOs). DAOstack provides customizable tools for collective resource management, decision making, budgeting and incentivisation, which make the development of decentralized apps easier and more intuitive. GEN is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network. It's the native token of the DAOstack platform and it's required for all basic operations across the DAOstack ecosystem – such as promoting proposals. GEN will be distributed to contributors of value through the DAOstack framework itself, incentivizing development, promotion and adoption. “

Buying and Selling DAOstack

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DAOstack directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DAOstack should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DAOstack using one of the exchanges listed above.

