Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Dare Bioscience, Inc. is a healthcare company. It involved in the development and commercialization of products in women’s reproductive health. Dare Bioscience, Inc., formerly known as Cerulean Pharma Inc., is based in SAN DIEGO. “

DARE has been the topic of a number of other research reports. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $5.00 price objective on shares of Daré Bioscience in a research report on Wednesday, March 31st. Aegis reaffirmed a buy rating on shares of Daré Bioscience in a report on Monday, February 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $5.00.

Daré Bioscience stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $1.30. 425,260 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 567,322. The firm has a market capitalization of $64.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46 and a beta of 1.79. The business has a 50 day moving average of $1.47 and a two-hundred day moving average of $1.65. Daré Bioscience has a 12 month low of $0.91 and a 12 month high of $3.85.

Daré Bioscience (NASDAQ:DARE) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 13th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.07. Sell-side analysts forecast that Daré Bioscience will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $28,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $42,000. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Daré Bioscience by 33.3% in the fourth quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 32,034 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 8,000 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the first quarter worth $240,000. Finally, GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Daré Bioscience in the fourth quarter worth $193,000. 10.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Daré Bioscience

DarÃ© Bioscience, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and marketing products for women's health in the United States. The company develops therapies in the areas of contraception, fertility, and sexual and vaginal health. Its products in advanced clinical development include DARE-BV1, a bioadhesive hydrogel formulated with clindamycin phosphate 2% to treat bacterial vaginosis in a single administration that has completed Phase 3 clinical trials; Ovaprene, a hormone-free monthly vaginal contraceptive; and Sildenafil Cream, a cream formulation of sildenafil for topical administration to the vulva and vagina for treatment of female sexual arousal disorder.

