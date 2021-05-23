DATA Market Cap Hits $8.52 Million (DTA)

DATA (CURRENCY:DTA) traded down 35.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on May 23rd. DATA has a market capitalization of $8.52 million and $27.13 million worth of DATA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DATA has traded 40.4% lower against the dollar. One DATA coin can currently be bought for about $0.0007 or 0.00000002 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003071 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 26.8% against the dollar and now trades at $17.35 or 0.00053256 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 26.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.86 or 0.00002625 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 25.4% against the dollar and now trades at $5.21 or 0.00016003 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003075 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 27.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $238.03 or 0.00730433 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 27.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.59 or 0.00075470 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0897 or 0.00000275 BTC.

DATA Profile

DATA (DTA) is a coin. It was first traded on January 17th, 2018. DATA’s total supply is 11,500,000,000 coins. DATA’s official website is data.eco . The Reddit community for DATA is https://reddit.com/r/DATAblockchain and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for DATA is medium.com/@Blockchain_Data . DATA’s official Twitter account is @Blockchain_Data and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Data is a blockchain-based advertising protocol initiated by the Blockchain Data Foundation, a company limited by guarantee to be incorporated in Singapore and governed in a not-for-profit manner. The Data team aims to mitigate the ad fraud seen on the actual advertising systems. In order to prevent the fraud propagated into the network traffic and deliver the heightened security with the consensus from the community, the platform will leverage the blockchain technology and Artificial Intelligence to register the user's attention patterns over a decentralized P2P protocol. Data token (DTA) is an ERC-20 token that will be used as the medium of exchange within the platform. “

Buying and Selling DATA

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DATA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DATA should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DATA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

