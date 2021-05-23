David J. Stetson Acquires 5,000 Shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) Stock

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMR) CEO David J. Stetson purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 12th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.52 per share, with a total value of $72,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 250,365 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,635,299.80. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

NASDAQ AMR traded up $0.41 during trading on Friday, hitting $15.32. The stock had a trading volume of 184,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 175,129. The stock has a market cap of $281.73 million, a PE ratio of -0.64 and a beta of 1.59. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.74. Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $2.78 and a one year high of $17.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.37, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.44.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources (NASDAQ:AMR) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, May 9th. The company reported ($1.79) EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.06) by $0.27. Alpha Metallurgical Resources had a negative net margin of 28.90% and a negative return on equity of 75.00%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc. will post -2.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of AMR. First Quadrant L P CA acquired a new stake in Alpha Metallurgical Resources in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Sun Life Financial INC acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $31,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new stake in shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter worth $111,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the fourth quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, Occudo Quantitative Strategies LP acquired a new position in Alpha Metallurgical Resources during the first quarter valued at $158,000. 73.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

AMR has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. B. Riley increased their price target on shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from $12.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Alpha Metallurgical Resources from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 5th.

Alpha Metallurgical Resources Company Profile

Alpha Metallurgical Resources, Inc operates as a mining company. It produces, processes, and sells met coal and thermal coal in Virginia and West Virginia. It operates through two segments, Met and CAPP-Thermal. The Met segments operates five active mines and two preparation plants in Virginia; and seventeen active mines and five preparation plants in West Virginia.

