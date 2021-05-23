Davidson Trust Co. Decreases Stake in QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in shares of QUALCOMM Incorporated (NASDAQ:QCOM) by 4.5% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 5,979 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock after selling 282 shares during the period. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in QUALCOMM were worth $792,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. WBH Advisory Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of QUALCOMM in the 4th quarter worth about $225,000. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 10.8% in the 4th quarter. BKD Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,406 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 526 shares in the last quarter. We Are One Seven LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 20.0% in the 4th quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 18,711 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $2,851,000 after buying an additional 3,121 shares in the last quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 98,537 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $15,011,000 after buying an additional 8,871 shares in the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of QUALCOMM by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 8,215 shares of the wireless technology company’s stock worth $647,000 after buying an additional 741 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Erin L. Polek sold 1,835 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total value of $242,220.00. Also, EVP Brian Modoff sold 1,510 shares of QUALCOMM stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.32, for a total transaction of $195,273.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.14% of the company’s stock.

QUALCOMM stock traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $131.46. 8,673,957 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,502,145. The firm has a market cap of $148.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.86, a P/E/G ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. QUALCOMM Incorporated has a 1 year low of $76.16 and a 1 year high of $167.94. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $135.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $143.13.

QUALCOMM (NASDAQ:QCOM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 28th. The wireless technology company reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.49. The company had revenue of $7.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.62 billion. QUALCOMM had a net margin of 27.28% and a return on equity of 103.71%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 52.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.88 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that QUALCOMM Incorporated will post 6.66 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 2nd. This is a positive change from QUALCOMM’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. QUALCOMM’s payout ratio is 77.84%.

A number of research firms have issued reports on QCOM. Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $126.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 4th. Evercore ISI restated an “in-line” rating and issued a $150.00 target price (down from $195.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 19th. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Susquehanna restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $175.00) on shares of QUALCOMM in a report on Monday, April 26th. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on shares of QUALCOMM from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 26th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $163.65.

QUALCOMM Incorporated engages in the development and commercialization of foundational technologies and products are used in mobile devices and other wireless products, including network equipment, broadband gateway equipment, consumer electronic devices, and other connected devices worldwide. It operates through three segments: Qualcomm CDMA Technologies (QCT); Qualcomm Technology Licensing (QTL); and Qualcomm Strategic Initiatives (QSI).

