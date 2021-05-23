Davidson Trust Co. Sells 258 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Davidson Trust Co. reduced its stake in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,105 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 258 shares during the period. Chubb makes up 0.9% of Davidson Trust Co.’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $1,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Northwest Bancshares Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwest Bancshares Inc. now owns 25,620 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,944,000 after buying an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.6% in the 1st quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 11,598 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,832,000 after buying an additional 617 shares in the last quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 26.9% in the 4th quarter. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC now owns 340 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. DDD Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 5.0% in the 4th quarter. DDD Partners LLC now owns 88,538 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $13,628,000 after buying an additional 4,253 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eudaimonia Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Chubb by 8.4% in the 4th quarter. Eudaimonia Partners LLC now owns 1,791 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.25% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. JMP Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $175.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 4th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $155.00 to $159.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 19th. MKM Partners lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $180.00 to $210.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 18th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $178.00 to $187.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 31st. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.78.

In related news, insider John J. Lupica sold 4,337 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.03, for a total transaction of $759,105.11. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 145,604 shares in the company, valued at approximately $25,485,068.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, Vice Chairman Paul J. Krump sold 5,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.60, for a total transaction of $1,006,540.00. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 57,580 shares of company stock valued at $9,869,799. 0.41% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CB traded up $0.55 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $166.71. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,578,311 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,232,822. Chubb Limited has a 52 week low of $111.93 and a 52 week high of $179.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.31 and a quick ratio of 0.31. The company has a market capitalization of $74.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $166.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $158.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $2.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.45 by $0.07. Chubb had a net margin of 14.51% and a return on equity of 5.63%. The business had revenue of $8.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.69 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.68 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Chubb Limited will post 11.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 9th. Investors of record on Friday, June 18th will be paid a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.92%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 17th. This is a positive change from Chubb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.78. Chubb’s payout ratio is 42.68%.

Chubb announced that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, February 3rd that authorizes the company to buyback $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 1.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Chubb Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses in the United States, Canada, and Bermuda.

