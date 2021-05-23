Davidson Trust Co. Sells 677 Shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Davidson Trust Co. trimmed its stake in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX) by 11.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,288 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 677 shares during the quarter. Davidson Trust Co.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $577,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Hoey Investments Inc. increased its position in Starbucks by 21.7% during the fourth quarter. Hoey Investments Inc. now owns 3,756 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 670 shares during the last quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. raised its stake in Starbucks by 23.7% in the 4th quarter. Pettyjohn Wood & White Inc. now owns 15,818 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $1,692,000 after acquiring an additional 3,035 shares during the period. Cerity Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.0% in the fourth quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 115,593 shares of the coffee company’s stock valued at $12,366,000 after purchasing an additional 3,360 shares during the period. WT Wealth Management lifted its stake in shares of Starbucks by 87.8% during the 4th quarter. WT Wealth Management now owns 5,012 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $536,000 after buying an additional 2,343 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fundsmith Long Short Master Fund bought a new stake in shares of Starbucks during the 4th quarter worth about $5,441,000. 66.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $0.49 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $110.92. 5,146,620 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,515,250. The stock has a market cap of $130.59 billion, a PE ratio of 132.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.12 and a beta of 0.88. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $113.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $105.55. Starbucks Co. has a 12 month low of $71.06 and a 12 month high of $118.98.

Starbucks (NASDAQ:SBUX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 26th. The coffee company reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $6.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.75 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 18.94% and a net margin of 4.18%. Starbucks’s quarterly revenue was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Starbucks Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 13th will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, May 12th. Starbucks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 153.85%.

In other news, CEO Kevin R. Johnson sold 153,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.12, for a total value of $16,727,004.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Rachel A. Gonzalez sold 82,894 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $109.50, for a total value of $9,076,893.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 78,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,640,097.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 406,184 shares of company stock worth $44,685,798 over the last quarter. 0.36% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on SBUX. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Starbucks in a report on Sunday, January 31st. Gordon Haskett raised shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $100.00 to $120.00 in a research report on Friday, February 5th. MKM Partners raised their price target on shares of Starbucks from $105.00 to $117.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Starbucks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays upped their target price on Starbucks from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 28th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.80.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole bean and ground coffees, single-serve and ready-to-drink beverages, and iced tea; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

