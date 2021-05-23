DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) Price Target Raised to $27.00

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) had its price target increased by Credit Suisse Group from $24.00 to $27.00 in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Credit Suisse Group currently has a neutral rating on the pipeline company’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Wells Fargo & Company lowered DCP Midstream from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded DCP Midstream from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and decreased their price target for the company from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 1st. Mizuho lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded DCP Midstream from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 12th. Finally, Smith Barney Citigroup lifted their price target on DCP Midstream from $16.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 21st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.93.

DCP Midstream stock traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $25.63. 449,198 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 617,057. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.58 and a 200-day simple moving average of $20.98. DCP Midstream has a 12 month low of $9.03 and a 12 month high of $26.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $5.34 billion, a PE ratio of 22.65 and a beta of 3.57.

DCP Midstream (NYSE:DCP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 5th. The pipeline company reported $0.19 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by ($0.11). DCP Midstream had a return on equity of 5.82% and a net margin of 4.27%. The company had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2 billion. Sell-side analysts anticipate that DCP Midstream will post 1.98 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 14th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 30th were issued a dividend of $0.39 per share. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.09%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 29th. DCP Midstream’s payout ratio is presently 105.41%.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $758,000. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in DCP Midstream during the 1st quarter worth about $309,000. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 12,872.6% during the 1st quarter. Tortoise Capital Advisors L.L.C. now owns 9,204,844 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $199,377,000 after buying an additional 9,133,888 shares during the period. Blackstone Group Inc. lifted its holdings in DCP Midstream by 20.2% during the 1st quarter. Blackstone Group Inc. now owns 4,446,555 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $96,312,000 after buying an additional 747,766 shares during the period. Finally, IHT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of DCP Midstream in the 1st quarter worth about $298,000. 27.94% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DCP Midstream Company Profile

DCP Midstream, LP, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of midstream energy assets in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Logistics and Marketing, and Gathering and Processing. The Logistics and Marketing segment engages in transporting, trading, marketing, and storing natural gas and natural gas liquids (NGLs); and fractionating NGLs.

