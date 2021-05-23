DeepOnion (ONION) Market Cap Reaches $7.52 Million

DeepOnion (CURRENCY:ONION) traded down 30.7% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. DeepOnion has a market cap of $7.52 million and $5,613.00 worth of DeepOnion was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, DeepOnion has traded down 60.1% against the U.S. dollar. One DeepOnion coin can currently be bought for about $0.33 or 0.00001047 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get DeepOnion alerts:

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 27.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00007158 BTC.

Stratis (STRAX) traded down 23.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.21 or 0.00003800 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded down 27% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000720 BTC.

Stealth (XST) traded 18.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000330 BTC.

CloakCoin (CLOAK) traded 17.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001899 BTC.

Bitcoin Plus (XBC) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.36 or 0.00044968 BTC.

BlitzPredict (XBP) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000004 BTC.

MU DANK (DANK) traded 25.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0274 or 0.00000086 BTC.

BlitzPick (XBP) traded 49.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Opal (OPAL) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000020 BTC.

DeepOnion Profile

ONION is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was July 13th, 2017. DeepOnion’s total supply is 22,494,862 coins. The Reddit community for DeepOnion is /r/DeepOnion and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DeepOnion’s official Twitter account is @deeponionx and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeepOnion’s official message board is deeponion.org/community . The official website for DeepOnion is deeponion.org

According to CryptoCompare, “DeepOnion is a cryptocurrency that uses of the X13 proof of work (PoW) consensus as well as proof of stake (PoS). It is natively integrated with the TOR network and always starts with TOR network. Out of the 90% premine, 70% will be air-dropped to community, 20% will be used for bounties, rewards and other promotions, and about 10% will be reserved for the dev team. “

Buying and Selling DeepOnion

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeepOnion directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeepOnion should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeepOnion using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for DeepOnion Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for DeepOnion and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.