DeltaChain Market Cap Reaches $272,093.75 (DELTA)

DeltaChain (CURRENCY:DELTA) traded 7.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. During the last week, DeltaChain has traded down 81.5% against the U.S. dollar. DeltaChain has a total market cap of $272,093.75 and $1,704.00 worth of DeltaChain was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DeltaChain coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded down 28.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0339 or 0.00000108 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 37% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0705 or 0.00000225 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded down 35.5% against the dollar and now trades at $26.51 or 0.00084615 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 32% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00001547 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 36.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0181 or 0.00000058 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded 30% lower against the dollar and now trades at $197.53 or 0.00630540 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 18.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00003975 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 13.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000065 BTC.

DeltaChain Coin Profile

DELTA is a coin. Its genesis date was March 28th, 2021. DeltaChain’s total supply is 7,500,000,000 coins. DeltaChain’s official Twitter account is @deltachain and its Facebook page is accessible here . DeltaChain’s official message board is medium.com/@deltachain . DeltaChain’s official website is deltachain.tech

According to CryptoCompare, “DeltaChain inherits and develops the Ethereum technology platform, with open source P2P, it aims to accelerate all transactions quickly, minimize risk, enhance high security, and does not involve any third parties. “

Buying and Selling DeltaChain

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeltaChain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeltaChain should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase DeltaChain using one of the exchanges listed above.

