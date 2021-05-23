DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $3,479,028.87 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.
Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Tuesday, May 18th, Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92.
Shares of DMTK opened at $36.50 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.
A number of research firms have commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.
DermTech Company Profile
DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.
