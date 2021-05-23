DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Sells $3,479,028.87 in Stock

DermTech, Inc. (NASDAQ:DMTK) Director Enrico Picozza sold 94,719 shares of DermTech stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $36.73, for a total transaction of $3,479,028.87. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,220. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Enrico Picozza also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 18th, Enrico Picozza sold 21,126 shares of DermTech stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.42, for a total transaction of $790,534.92.

Shares of DMTK opened at $36.50 on Friday. DermTech, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.64 and a 1 year high of $84.49. The company has a market cap of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.30 and a beta of 0.82. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $40.97 and a 200-day moving average of $38.34.

DermTech (NASDAQ:DMTK) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.49) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.47) by ($0.02). DermTech had a negative net margin of 631.63% and a negative return on equity of 38.55%. The firm had revenue of $2.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.00 million. On average, equities analysts expect that DermTech, Inc. will post -2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. RTW Investments LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 8.0% during the first quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,118,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $158,397,000 after purchasing an additional 231,450 shares in the last quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 283.6% during the first quarter. Iszo Capital Management LP now owns 1,822,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $92,559,000 after purchasing an additional 1,347,372 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of DermTech by 116.9% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 962,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,889,000 after purchasing an additional 518,695 shares in the last quarter. Cormorant Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of DermTech during the first quarter valued at about $40,632,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in DermTech by 152.9% in the first quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 778,264 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,528,000 after acquiring an additional 470,571 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 40.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have commented on DMTK. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of DermTech from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 20th. Oppenheimer reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price objective on shares of DermTech in a report on Friday, May 14th. Lake Street Capital lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $52.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 11th. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of DermTech in a report on Monday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $53.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Craig Hallum lifted their price objective on shares of DermTech from $49.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, March 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $53.17.

DermTech Company Profile

DermTech, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, develops and markets novel non-invasive genomics tests to diagnosis skin cancer, inflammatory diseases, and aging-related conditions in the United States. It offers Pigmented Lesion Assay (PLA), a gene expression test that helps rule out melanoma and the need for a surgical biopsy of atypical pigmented lesions.

