Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) Given a €24.00 Price Target at UBS Group

Deutsche Telekom (FRA:DTE) has been assigned a €24.00 ($28.24) target price by analysts at UBS Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The brokerage presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group’s price target suggests a potential upside of 39.78% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts also recently commented on DTE. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €25.00 ($29.41) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €19.00 ($22.35) price target on Deutsche Telekom and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. Barclays set a €23.00 ($27.06) price objective on Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Berenberg Bank set a €22.00 ($25.88) price objective on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €21.00 ($24.71) target price on shares of Deutsche Telekom and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Deutsche Telekom presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of €21.69 ($25.52).

DTE opened at €17.17 ($20.20) on Friday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is €16.45 and its 200 day moving average price is €15.49. Deutsche Telekom has a 12-month low of €12.72 ($14.96) and a 12-month high of €18.13 ($21.33).

Deutsche Telekom AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated telecommunication services. The company operates through five segments: Germany, United States, Europe, Systems Solutions, and Group Development. It offers fixed-network services, including voice and data communication services based on fixed-network and broadband technology; and sells terminal equipment and other hardware products, as well as services to resellers.

