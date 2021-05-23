Dev Protocol (DEV) Price Reaches $6.49

Dev Protocol (CURRENCY:DEV) traded 24.3% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on May 23rd. One Dev Protocol coin can currently be bought for approximately $6.49 or 0.00019051 BTC on popular exchanges. Dev Protocol has a total market capitalization of $7.26 million and $349,870.00 worth of Dev Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Dev Protocol has traded down 54.2% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

WINk (WIN) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 30.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000320 BTC.

Validity (VAL) traded down 20.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.92 or 0.00008566 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 18.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.28 or 0.00003755 BTC.

Wagerr (WGR) traded 14.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0452 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Phore (PHR) traded 24.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000444 BTC.

Team Finance (TEAM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.58 or 0.00008136 BTC.

Warp Finance (WARP) traded down 19.4% against the dollar and now trades at $289.20 or 0.00848694 BTC.

MojoCoin (MOJO) traded 9.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0065 or 0.00000019 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0051 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Dev Protocol Coin Profile

Dev Protocol is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 16th, 2018. Dev Protocol’s total supply is 12,800,887 coins and its circulating supply is 1,118,005 coins. Dev Protocol’s official Twitter account is @DeviantCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Dev Protocol is devprtcl.com

According to CryptoCompare, “The Deviant Coin is a well-decentralized network of Masternodes without superfluous control and intermediaries/gatekeepers with more than 90% pure PoS Block reward phase and ensures lightning-fast and secured transaction, multi-wallets, encrypted messaging, stealth address for complete anonymity, low number of confirmations, low fees and limited number of total coin supply for faster increase of value. Since the Masternodes are constantly connected to the network & perform certain tasks, this allows the coin to achieve faster and more private transactions. “

Buying and Selling Dev Protocol

