Devery Price Tops $0.0043 on Exchanges (EVE)

Devery (CURRENCY:EVE) traded 22.7% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on May 23rd. Devery has a market capitalization of $270,321.57 and approximately $6,678.00 worth of Devery was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Devery coin can currently be purchased for $0.0043 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges. Over the last week, Devery has traded down 80.4% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003106 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 34.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $16.30 or 0.00050605 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 36.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.84 or 0.00002608 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.99 or 0.00015484 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003109 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 31% lower against the dollar and now trades at $231.95 or 0.00720236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 23.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0919 or 0.00000285 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 30.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.04 or 0.00074650 BTC.

Devery Coin Profile

EVE is a coin. It was first traded on January 18th, 2018. Devery’s total supply is 99,998,699 coins and its circulating supply is 62,917,109 coins. The Reddit community for Devery is /r/deveryofficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Devery’s official Twitter account is @deveryofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here . Devery’s official website is devery.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Devery is a blockchain powered, open-source, product verification protocol. The EVE token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum network is the native token of the Devery platform. It is used to power the Devery verification platform which allows organisations to power the verification of products. “

Devery Coin Trading

