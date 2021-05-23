DEX Price Tops $0.0213 on Major Exchanges (DEX)

DEX (CURRENCY:DEX) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Over the last week, DEX has traded down 26.9% against the dollar. DEX has a market cap of $4.08 million and approximately $3.16 million worth of DEX was traded on exchanges in the last day. One DEX coin can now be bought for about $0.0213 or 0.00000063 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002968 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 20.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.02 or 0.00056427 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 20.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.73 or 0.00017007 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 23.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.93 or 0.00002752 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002973 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $277.40 or 0.00822823 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2,622.59 or 0.07779250 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $26.11 or 0.00077462 BTC.

DEX Profile

DEX (CRYPTO:DEX) is a coin. DEX’s total supply is 1,892,996,914 coins and its circulating supply is 191,542,291 coins. DEX’s official Twitter account is @coinbit_coinbit and its Facebook page is accessible here . DEX’s official website is www.coinbit.co.kr

According to CryptoCompare, “DEX is a mining exchange token made by Coinbit, a token designed to overcome the problems of existing mining exchange tokens and to raise the sustainability and return profits to users. “

Buying and Selling DEX

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DEX should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

