Digital Insurance Token (DIT) Price Tops $0.0028 on Top Exchanges

Digital Insurance Token (CURRENCY:DIT) traded up 6.7% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on May 22nd. Digital Insurance Token has a market cap of $628,886.55 and $14.00 worth of Digital Insurance Token was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Digital Insurance Token has traded down 36.9% against the US dollar. One Digital Insurance Token coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0028 or 0.00000008 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here's how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Monero (XMR) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $245.08 or 0.00656870 BTC.

Bytecoin (BCN) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000001 BTC.

DigitalNote (XDN) traded up 10.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000011 BTC.

Aeon (AEON) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.03 or 0.00002759 BTC.

Infinitus Token (INF) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000401 BTC.

Monero Classic (XMC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001180 BTC.

Sumokoin (SUMO) traded up 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000342 BTC.

BitTube (TUBE) traded 13.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0104 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Karbo (KRB) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000378 BTC.

BitNewChain (BTN) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0025 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Digital Insurance Token Coin Profile

Digital Insurance Token (CRYPTO:DIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 4th, 2017. Digital Insurance Token’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 224,644,536 coins. The Reddit community for Digital Insurance Token is /r/inmediate and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official message board for Digital Insurance Token is medium.com/@inmediatesg . Digital Insurance Token’s official Twitter account is @dit_coin . Digital Insurance Token’s official website is inmediate.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ditcoin Project is not just another crypto project in the crypto-sphere, it's an ERC20 token whose goal is not to re-invent the wheel, Rather bringing some building stones to foster cryptocurrency adoption globally. Our philosophy lies in 2 Major angles; Firstly educating the masses, and secondly pioneering multiple channels for adoption. Thus our Mission to Promote CryptoCurrency through community and assets building. “

Digital Insurance Token Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Digital Insurance Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Digital Insurance Token should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Digital Insurance Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

