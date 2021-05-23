Dimensional Fund Advisors LP Sells 14,181 Shares of Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB)

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Corp. (NASDAQ:INDB) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,067,757 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,181 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in Independent Bank were worth $77,989,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,360,688 shares of the bank’s stock worth $99,385,000 after buying an additional 161,705 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new position in Independent Bank during the fourth quarter valued at $202,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Independent Bank by 34.7% in the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,503 shares of the bank’s stock worth $694,000 after buying an additional 2,447 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its position in Independent Bank by 18.8% in the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 694,169 shares of the bank’s stock worth $50,702,000 after buying an additional 109,635 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. raised its stake in shares of Independent Bank by 505.3% in the fourth quarter. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc. now owns 5,750 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $420,000 after buying an additional 4,800 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

In other Independent Bank news, COO Robert D. Cozzone sold 1,000 shares of Independent Bank stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.24, for a total transaction of $83,240.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of INDB opened at $79.61 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 0.94. The firm has a market cap of $2.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94 and a beta of 0.99. Independent Bank Corp. has a fifty-two week low of $49.25 and a fifty-two week high of $99.85. The business has a 50-day moving average of $81.60 and a 200 day moving average of $79.00.

Independent Bank (NASDAQ:INDB) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 21st. The bank reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $120.83 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $115.38 million. Independent Bank had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 26.98%. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Corp. will post 4.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 29th were issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 26th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.46. Independent Bank’s payout ratio is presently 52.46%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on INDB shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Independent Bank from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Piper Sandler raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $86.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, April 23rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities raised Independent Bank from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 3rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. Independent Bank presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $85.00.

About Independent Bank

Independent Bank Corp. operates as the bank holding company for Rockland Trust Company that provides commercial banking products and services to individuals and small-to-medium sized businesses primarily in Massachusetts. Its products and services include demand deposits and time certificates of deposit, as well as checking, money market, and savings accounts.

