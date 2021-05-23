Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Raised to Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.
Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$32.75 during trading on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.
About Dino Polska
