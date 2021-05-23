Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) Raised to Hold at Erste Group

Erste Group upgraded shares of Dino Polska (OTCMKTS:DNOPY) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday morning, The Fly reports.

Shares of OTCMKTS:DNOPY remained flat at $$32.75 during trading on Thursday. Dino Polska has a one year low of $32.75 and a one year high of $39.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $36.21 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.78.

About Dino Polska

Dino Polska SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates a chain of mid-sized grocery supermarkets under the Dino name in Poland. The company offers range of products, including fruit and vegetable, dairy, meat, and bakery, as well as other food, chemical, and cosmetic products; dry grocery products, beverages, alcohol, and cigarettes; and non-grocery products, such as cleaning agents, sanitary articles, pet food, and small household appliance products.

