Dock (DOCK) 24-Hour Volume Hits $6.10 Million

Dock (CURRENCY:DOCK) traded down 22.4% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on May 23rd. Dock has a market cap of $25.70 million and $6.10 million worth of Dock was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Dock has traded 58.6% lower against the dollar. One Dock coin can now be purchased for about $0.0374 or 0.00000110 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002951 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 16.6% against the dollar and now trades at $19.75 or 0.00058286 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Solana (SOL) traded 24.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.25 or 0.00071555 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.06 or 0.00003115 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00017123 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002955 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 17.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $283.61 or 0.00836973 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2,653.77 or 0.07831526 BTC.

Dock Profile

Dock is a Proof of Authority coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its launch date was January 17th, 2018. Dock’s total supply is 853,639,339 coins and its circulating supply is 686,914,993 coins. The official website for Dock is dock.io . Dock’s official Twitter account is @dock_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Dock is /r/dockio and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Dock’s official message board is blog.dock.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Dock.io is an Ethereum-based data exchange. DOCK is an ERC20 utility token that powers the Dock.io ecosystem. Dock is open and permissionless across their technology, network and governance. By enabling any organization or developer to issue via Dock, they aim to work together across markets and industries. The Dock utility token (DOCK) plays a key role in aligning incentives across all of the Dock network’s participants including issuers, validators, token holders, and the Dock Association, and ensures collaboration and growth. “

Buying and Selling Dock

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Dock directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Dock should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Dock using one of the exchanges listed above.

