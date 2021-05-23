Doctors Coin (DRS) Trading Down 28.5% Over Last 7 Days

Doctors Coin (CURRENCY:DRS) traded down 13.2% against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on May 23rd. Doctors Coin has a market capitalization of $120.66 million and approximately $455,920.00 worth of Doctors Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Doctors Coin has traded down 28.5% against the dollar. One Doctors Coin coin can currently be bought for $0.53 or 0.00001561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Uniswap (UNI) traded 29.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.24 or 0.00045312 BTC.

Archer DAO Governance Token (ARCH) traded 36.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.75 or 0.00002229 BTC.

Parachute (PAR) traded 22.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000021 BTC.

Public Mint (MINT) traded 25.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000687 BTC.

ACoconut (AC) traded down 20.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.81 or 0.00002419 BTC.

Peony (PNY) traded down 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000306 BTC.

AllSafe (ASAFE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0303 or 0.00000090 BTC.

UNICORN Token (UNI) traded up 46.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0019 or 0.00000006 BTC.

HollyWoodCoin (HWC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0064 or 0.00000019 BTC.

MedicCoin (MEDIC) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Doctors Coin Profile

Doctors Coin (DRS) is a PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on September 10th, 2016. Doctors Coin’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 229,741,603 coins. The official website for Doctors Coin is drscoin.net . Doctors Coin’s official message board is t.me/beautypaycoin . Doctors Coin’s official Twitter account is @DigitalRupees

According to CryptoCompare, “Digital Ruppes is an anonymous Proof of Stake cryptocurrency that uses the Scrypt algorithm. The first five blocks of the DRS blockchain were premined to destributed in the ICO, during which 490 (99% of the premined supply) could be exchanged for bitcoin. “

