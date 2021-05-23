Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) Shares Up 8%

Domo, Inc. (NASDAQ:DOMO)’s stock price shot up 8% during mid-day trading on Friday . The stock traded as high as $61.87 and last traded at $61.50. 17 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 100% from the average session volume of 426,489 shares. The stock had previously closed at $56.93.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on DOMO. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Domo from $72.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, March 12th. JMP Securities raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $80.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 16th. UBS Group upgraded shares of Domo from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $40.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, March 22nd. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $76.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 1st. Finally, Needham & Company LLC raised their price objective on shares of Domo from $85.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Domo currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $76.86.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $60.07 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.45. The company has a market capitalization of $1.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -21.33 and a beta of 2.96.

Domo (NASDAQ:DOMO) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 10th. The company reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.43) by $0.11. The business had revenue of $56.84 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.04 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.85) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Domo, Inc. will post -2.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Parallel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Domo in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $30,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Strs Ohio acquired a new position in Domo during the first quarter valued at approximately $123,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in Domo by 113.5% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $132,000 after purchasing an additional 1,247 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Domo during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Institutional investors own 59.88% of the company’s stock.

Domo, Inc operates a cloud-based platform in the United States. Its platform digitally connects from the chief executive officer to the frontline employee with the people, data, and systems in an organization, giving them access to real-time data and insights, and allowing them to manage business from smartphones.

